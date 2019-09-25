Ondo Presents New Vehicles to Judges

By James Sowole in Akure

The Ondo State Government Wednesday presented new official vehicles to judges in the state.

It was learnt that the vehicles the judges were using before the presentation of the new set were procured for them over 10 years ago and had been causing embarrassment for the judges.

The new vehicles procured for the Chief Judge of the state and judges were 20 brand new 2019 model Toyota Land Cruiser and Prado SUVs.

Sixteen of the vehicles were received by the Chief Judge of the state, Hon. Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu, on behalf of the judges at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure.

The state governor had earlier in the year presented similar brands to four newly sworn in High Court judges.

While speaking during the presentation, the Chief Judge, who appreciated Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for the gesture, said judges in the state, including herself, had been using their 10-year-old rickety vehicles before the current intervention.

She said herself and her colleagues had experienced disappointment arising from the use of rickety old vehicles which they have hitherto been riding.

She said: “My colleagues and I have been riding 10-year-old vehicles hitherto. We have had various experiences of disappointments in the use of our vehicles.

“I recall once I was on the way to Abuja, my vehicle broke down around Obajana. And you know the security situation in that axis. Before long, the boys were gathering. Fortunately for me, I had the pilot vehicle with me. I had to enter the pilot vehicle to get away from that environment.

“If you bring my colleagues here, they will tell you the various experiences they have had with their vehicles. I want to thank God for Mr. Governor.

“I want to appreciate this good gesture. We don’t have feelings of entitlement. Though the regulation says give judges new vehicles every four years. By this regulation, it’s an entitlement. But at the same time, we want to appreciate Mr. Governor for not taking us for granted.”

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, said the procurement of the vehicles further demonstrated the respect the governor has for the the sacred institution.

While noting that the governor holds the Judiciary in a very high esteem, Ojogo stressed that Akeredolu believes that no effort will be too much to be invested as far as the welfare of the Judiciary is concerned.

He said: “My Lords, I don’t need to inform you further that Mr. Governor holds the Judiciary in a very high esteem. He believes that no effort will be too much to be invested as far as the welfare of our sacred institution is concerned.”