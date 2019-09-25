Nexford Varsity Moves to Connect Education with Workplace

Uchechukwu Nnaike

As part of its continued efforts to equip learners with skills and competences that would make them relevant in the workplace, Nexford University recently held its open day in Lagos.

The event, which held at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, also featured CV reviews, applications and on-sight admissions, as well as learning from career specialists and subject matter experts on business management and entrepreneurship.

The Vice-President of Academic Innovation at the university, Dr. Robin Johnston said the event was organised to bring together entrepreneurs and individuals in Nigeria to focus on quality education and the connection between the workplace and education.

She said the event was also aimed at addressing the needs of small businesses/startups, adding, “we will provide access to where employment is and where the jobs are in the future. We are working with employers and there is a connection between the workforce and our model is the workplace alignment model; looking at what do people need now and in the future not only in transferable skills which means communication, critical thinking, problem-solving, but also in skills for the future.”

She disclosed that the institution researched over 30 million job vacancies as part of its model and to create its model, and that it does not use textbooks, but relies on relevant information from business fields.

According to the Country Manager for Nexford University, Olamidun Majekodunmi, the institution intends to foster its mission of high quality higher education that empowers current and intending learners with the skills they need to advance in their careers.

She said the event was also aimed at enabling greater social and economic mobility as part of its push to stop brain drain and unlock $1trillion in untapped global economic value

The country manager stressed that Nexford is an online university because of its mission of staying current with the use of artificial intelligent. “The only way we can do that is by constantly refreshing our curriculum, constantly understanding the data that is out there, what employers are looking for in terms of soft skills and hard skills, what they are looking for in fresh graduates and make sure that our graduates are equipped in soft skills and hard skills. The only way that we can maintain standard is by being online and using technology. We remain nimble to adapt to the always changing landscape of the workplace,” she said.

The open day also featured a panel discussion on the critical skills needed in workplaces and for entrepreneurs. Some of the skills highlighted were creativity, leadership skills, technical skills, among others.

The students were also advised to be determined, create their dreams, develop their presentation skills, study and understand the organisation they intend to work with, among other skills.

Some of the panellists were award-winning actor, singer and entrepreneur, Banky W; the founder, She Leads Africa, Afua Osei; the founder of Business Lab Africa, Tricia Ikponmwonba; the Lead at Teach for Nigeria, Bunmi Adefisayo; and Mark Igbinedion from Get Qualified; as well as others Miss Olamidun Majekodunmi and Dr. Robin Johnston from the Nexford University.