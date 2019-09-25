FIRS: PDP Demands Investigation into N90bn Allegation

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday demanded for a system-wide investigation into the alleged siphoning of N90 billion from the coffers of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in which top members of the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been mentioned.

The party demanded that the Buhari Presidency must not cover up this humongous corruption involving highly placed officers in this administration, as it had allegedly done in the past.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, alleged that in the face of excruciating hardship being endured by citizens, a government, which came into office on the mantra of change and zero tolerance for corruption, has become enmeshed in atrocious acts of corruption.

“Our party notes that this shocking allegation directly borders on gross misconduct and breach of public trust.

“The party therefore rejects the flimsy denials and threats being pushed through the FIRS as a belated attempt at cover-up by persons close to the Presidency,” the party said.

PDP advised against any delay in applying established statutory processes and procedures, saying the President should order an investigation into the issue to demonstrate that the Buhari administration is not a citadel of corruption.

This, it said, was very important as reports are already in the public domain of how the money allegedly taken from the FIRS was purportedly diverted to private purses and for other extraneous purposes including the 2019 extravagant campaigns of the APC.

Nigerians, PDP added, expected that all the national resources should always be used to ensure the welfare of the citizenry and must be accounted for at all times.