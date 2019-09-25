AIICO Appoints Ajayi Executive Director

The Board of AIICO Insurance Plc has appointed Mr. Olusola Ajayi as an Executive Director in the company, following a successful assessment and due approval by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

A statement from AIICO Insurance, signed by the Head, Strategic Marketing & Communications Department, Segun Olalandu, described Olusola as an experienced business leader with over 15 years’ leadership positions in management consulting and insurance in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

He joined AIICO in 2009, as head of the Business Strategy and Transformation teams.

In 2013, he assumed leadership of the retail life insurance business, and has led the transformation of the agency business, by deploying cutting-edge solutions and enabling capabilities which has resulted in significant growth in the company’s annual premiums and asset under management (AUM).

According to the statement, prior to joining AIICO, he worked at Accenture (Lagos) in the Financial Services market unit, before joining Deloitte Consulting (London). The statement said as a business consultant in both firms, Olusola, supported/led business transformation initiatives in strategy, process optimisation and technology deployments.

It noted that in his new position, he would oversee the group retail division, with a mandate to drive growth across the group retail businesses and retaining AIICO as an industry leader.

Olusola currently serves as Chairman of the Board of AIICO Multishield Limited, the Group’s Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO).