UN Appoints Dangote, Adesina to Battle Global Malnutrition

The United Nations has appointed Africa’s richest man and President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, and President of the African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, as part of 27 global leaders to combat malnutrition across the world.

The appointment was made by the Secertary-general of the United Nations, António Guterres, as part of the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Movement committed to fighting malnutrition in all its forms.

According to a statement released by SUN to this effect, the leaders will meet on September 24 to take a decision on the continuation of the SUN Movement into its third phases (2021-2025).

The leaders will also make commitments to achieve its objectives – looking toward the 2020 Tokyo Nutrition for Growth Summit.

The Cable reported that one in three people suffer from malnutrition the world over and 149 million girls and boys are stunted, a trend the group is set up to stop and reverse.