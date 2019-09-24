CREN Offers South Africa Xenophobia Returnees Glimmer of Hope

Bennett Oghifo

The Council for Renewable Energy Nigeria (CREN) offers free training to returnee Nigerians to learn all about renewable energy technologies and begin entry-level careers in the solar PV industry at the Asteven Renewable Energy Academy, a subsidiary of Asteven Energy Group.

This is to quickly integrate the disenchanted Nigerian victims of xenophobic attacks from South Africa into the fabric of society and give them hope for a better future,

President of CREN, Dr Sunny Akpoyibo said “Nigeria is richly endowed and we shall not allow our people to be cast adrift after losing all they have worked hard for over the years. In support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s next level vision to change the Nigerian story, a part of which is ensuring that all Nigerians have marketable skills, we are offering this opportunity to all interested returnees to come learn technical skills and participate in a business that is commercially viable, environmentally sound and has social importance. We at CREN guarantee that they shall be trained totally free of charge and also fully equipped to be active participants in this sector.”

The statement, signed by CREN’s Secretary General, Sam Ifeanyi Nwosu, and the National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Uzodinma Adirieje, said Akpoyibo has made a call for all likeminded advocates to support this programme; to ensure that the providing returnees are given the opportunity to immediately get back on their feet as fully trained technicians in the fast growing global renewable energy industry. Their training will be contributory to Nigeria’s green growth agenda and the country’s climate mitigation efforts.

The Council shall liaise with the House Committee on Diaspora and the Nigerian Diaspora Commission to ensure that the returnee Nigerians are contacted and provided this opportunity. It doesn’t just stop there. They will also be trained on setting up renewable energy businesses, provided with product loans, mentorship and partner support to enable them become fully proficient in the industry; expand their skills sets and business portfolios. This will enable them contribute to Nigeria’s Green Growth Agenda,

The Nigerian Government has stated that from Wednesday, September 11, 2019, the first batch of 600 returnees will be airlifted back to Nigeria. This is an opportunity for those returnees to quickly get back on their feet.

The CREN/ASTEVEN Group Photovoltaic Installer Level 1 (PVI1) certification course from Asteven Renewable Energy Academy is designed for beginners, so previous experience with electronics/electricity is not necessary but is helpful. The trainees will benefit from real world, hands-on experience.

Since 2007, CREN established under the purview of state and civil society institutions, is a private member based association that consistently and actively advocates for the promotion and deployment of renewable energy technologies in Nigeria; not just as a vehicle for power and energy security but a vehicle for social entrepreneurship and empowerment of the Nigerian people.