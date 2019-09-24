African Alliance Sponsors Leadership Conference

African Alliance Insurance Plc recently championed the course of promoting leadership and financial independence among Nigerian youths through sponsorship of the Hive Africa’s Global Leaders Conference(GLP).

The conference, which was held in Lagos between September 11 – 14, 2019, at Lekki, gathered young global leaders and influencer.

Speaking at the conference, Head, Group Life for African Alliance Insurance, Mr. Azuka Ochonogor, X-rayed the value of Life Insurance and the role it plays in community.

He emphasised the importance of Nigerians living a healthy life and making provision for their dependents while alive. He also stressed the need for making the right investments and tying this to life insurance.

African Alliance recently embarked on campaigns to demystify life insurance across digital channels, promoting its importance in building a healthy relationship and ensuring continuation in life and business.

The Hive Africa GLP was a 3-day program on leadership community, integrating elements of entrepreneurship, purpose, life design, wellness, authentic relating, personal development, and global systems thinking for mission-driven leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs held around the world

African Alliance Insurance said its interest in sponsoring the conference was to support the growing community of youthful leaders on a quest to serve and make an impact in creating a safe and secured world.

African Alliance had unveiled a new interactive website that boasts of personalised features and ease of transaction.

This, according to the company, was to further demonstrate its positioning as an innovative life insurance company.

Hosted on its former web link, the website, especially, boasts a feature that allows visitors to the page to instantly calculate their premiums and adjust the value to suit their goals.