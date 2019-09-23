School Director Tasks Govt on Private Investment in Education

The Executive Director, Grace Schools, Gbagada, Lagos, Mrs Tokunbo Iyiola Edun has challenged the government to appreciate the laudable impact of the private sector in developing the education sector in the country. Edun said the federal government should see private school owners as partners and not as competitors.

Edun who made this statement as part of activities lined up for the 25th anniversary of Grace High School, added that the private school owners are facing severe challenges as result of heavy taxation and provision of facilities that can engender growth and development of the education sector.

“ We make learning fun for our students. We provide education that makes the students fit in anywhere in the world. It is interesting to note that we have included a lot of technology into how students are taught. For instance, our pupils are taught how to operate computer from the nursery level. This is through some visual aid learning. The primary school arm was established in 1968 while the secondary arm commenced in 1994. My late mother, Deaconess Grace Bisola Osinowo established the schools and I have been part of it all. Today she is no more but her worthy legacies are being sustained. Grace High School is sustaining a worthy legacy of holistic and qualitative education service offerings,” she explained.