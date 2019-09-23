NIPOST Raids Three Illegal Courier Operators in Lagos 

Emma Okonji

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), through its Courier Regulatory Department (CRD), recently clamped down on three courier operators in Lagos, for their alleged involvement in illegal courier operations in Nigeria.

Some of the courier operators were found to be operating without operational courier license, while others were operating without course to renew their operational license that had long expired, despite several warnings from CRD to regularise their yearly license.

The three operators were Westhood Courier Service, Efex Express Limited and Easy Errand Courier, all in Lagos.

Addressing the media shortly after the clampdown exercise in Lagos, the General Manager, Courier Regulatory Department, Dr. Andrew Ebiloma, warned illegal operators to desist from unlawful operations, noting that policies have been churned out to scale up legal operations.

“We are warning others who are still going about their activities without having fulfilled the necessary conditions of registering themselves with the Nigerian Postal Service.

“The policy of the federal government is centered around the Ease of Doing Business. In our own area, we have made it so easier for the courier operators to operate but many think that they can successfully circumvent the law.

“There are some operating legally but the illegal ones are denying them of enjoying the benefits thereof in courier business,” Ebiloma said.

He painted a dismal picture of the effect of the existence of the illegal operators on the finances of the government, emphasising that the deserving punishment would be meted on anyone caught operating without a valid courier license.

“Government is losing millions over the illegal activities and sharp practices carried out by illegal courier operators. They always want to do brisk business. “If you patronise them, your goods will be stolen and pilfered. Anyone caught in the illegal operations will face the wrath of the law.

“So we are advising those who have not registered yet to follow due process,” Ebiloma said.

While reiterating the historical antecedents of the CRD, the courier boss said CRD came into existence in 2001, adding that the clampdown exercise on illegal courier operators in the country started since its operations, and that NIPOST had had course to revoke the operational licenses of some courier operators in the past, for unwholesome practices.