Decomposing Body of Navy Commander Found in Shallow Well in Kaduna

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The decomposing body of the Commandant of Command Secondary School of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, Kaduna, Navy Commander Oluwayemisi Ogundana, with service number NN/ 2367, was found in a shallow well yesterday.

THISDAY gathered that her body was found and recovered at about 12.45p.m., in Agwanloyo by the railway, inside an abandoned shallow well near Deeper Life Bible Church in Jaji Cantonment.

Already, two suspects – one Mr. Bernard Simon, a teacher at the Command Secondary School, Jaji and his alleged accomplice, Mr. Ibrahim Maman, have been arrested.

Although the military authorities were yet to fully unravel the circumstances surrounding her death, a senior personnel who spoke to THISDAY on condition of anonymity, said they are keeping the two suspects under close custody for further investigation.

Ogundana was on Friday declared missing after concerted efforts to ascertain her whereabouts probed abortive.

According to the situation report from the AFCSC, Jaji, the deceased was confirmed missing after the military authorities broke into her apartment and found her phone ringing and her whereabouts unknown.

The deceased, who resided at AVM Crescent, House 22, was last seen last on Friday, September 13, at the secondary school within the cantonment.

The incident was thereafter reported to the authorities when her cell phone was ringing repeatedly and she did not pick her calls.

The military authorities had to forcibly break into her room and the said phone was found ringing inside the sitting room.

Fears were heightened when her vehicle, a metallic gray Toyota Highlander with registration number AAA 434 CF (Lagos) was also missing.

The deceased was married with three kids, who are in their Lagos residence with their father.