CAN Raises the Alarm over Influx of Strange Faces into South-east

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed concern over what it called influx into the South-east by unidentified faces.

It raised the alarm yesterday in a statement signed by its chairman in the South-east, Bishop, Dr. Goddy Okafor and the Secretary, Dr. SC Nwokolo.

The Christian body, which restated its opposition to the controversial RUGA programme, said such strange faces should be made to leave the zone.

According to the group, “all the people without identity, who are flooding the zone should be stopped by immigration and other law enforcement agencies.

“Also, suspected foreign herders and the killer herdsmen are asked to leave the zone immediately. Most of such foreign and killer herders have been identified in some parts of the zone.”

While commending the South-east governors for steps taken so far towards addressing activities of killer herdsmen, it said community policing policy already initiated should be strengthened.

CAN, however, observed with dismay that “the local government chairmen, traditional rulers, President-Generals, (PGs) and councilors are living in the urban areas, thereby abandoning the villagers to their fate.

“We condemn such habit and ask them to start operating from their villages. Let them come back and be the gatekeepers in their villages.”

It maintained its stand that “RUGA should be totally abolished. To this effect, we condemn the inciting statements made by the President of Miyyeti Allah, asking for RUGA in all the States, else there won’t be peace in the country.

“CAN is calling for his arrest, as comments credited to him has always been inciting. Let him be tried by a competent court of law.”