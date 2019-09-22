Skymit Boss, Tayo Ayeni’s Topmost Priority

Good life in health and wealth is what every human will crave for. Hitting a milestone of 50 years is enough reason to roll out drums and trumpet in celebration to make the high heavens feel your unlimited joy.

At the moment, one of the things in the mind of Tayo Ayeni, the boss of Skymit, is the forthcoming birthday of his beautiful wife, Adetutu, who will turn 50 in October.

Indeed, the Osun State-born businessman is leaving no stone unturned to make the day most memorable for his spouse, who is a lawyer and managing director of Space Property Limited.

Barring any unforeseen development, Tayo plans to do the best inmaginable that made his own 50th birthday celebration in 2013 a talk of the town for a very long time.