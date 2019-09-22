Emmanuel Refutes Plan to Install Surrogate in 2023

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has refuted speculations in the state that he has anointed one of his loyalists to succeed him in 2023.

He refuted the claim while interacting with the leadership and some members of Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio during a solidarity visit after the tribunal judgement that upheld his election.

At the meeting, the governor noted that he had no plan “to continue as governor of Akwa Ibom State for a third term in 2023, using a surrogate as a successor.”

He said: “I usually hear people saying he has anointed someone who will take over from him so that he can be able to manipulate the person to do his bidding after leaving office, I want to assure you that it is not true.

“As I speak, it is only God who knows who my successor will be. When He presents him, we will support him to also succeed. I commend Mboho for the role it has played in maintaining peace in our dear state. The peace of Akwa Ibom State will never be shaken.”

He thanked all Akwa Ibom people and members of the association for standing by him during the 2019 general elections and at the tribunal.

The governor thanked the Mboho for their support, despite all odds, during the election, urging them to continue supporting his administration to enable him complete his agenda.

Earlier, the President of Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio, Mr. Patrick Udofia said the association came to register its goodwill to the State Chief Executive on his second term confirmation by the tribunal.

He reassured Emmanuel that God would see him through a successful second term in office.

He said: “As owners of the land that this Government House is located, we the Ibibios have again reiterated that no one else is licensed to occupy this Government House until 2023, except Emmanuel.”