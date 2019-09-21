The Marvelous World of Ifeanyi Adefarasin At 47

Plus cover

The amazing Ifeanyi Adefarasin, co-pastor and wife of Paul Adefarasin, the founder of House on The Rock, a church headquartered in Lagos, clocked 47 last Monday. Paul regaled her with sweet words, describing Ifeanyi as an “inestimable gift.” Ifeanyi is also an author, motivational speaker and televangelist. She is well known for her clear and practical messages on hope and empowerment. This astonishing woman is the force behind Woman to Woman Ministry, a part of her drive for social reformation, education and healthcare for the downtrodden. Ferdinand Ekechukwu delves into the life of this social reformer as she whirls on her birthday

What do you know about Ifeanyi Adefarasin? She’s one of the most brilliant wives to one of the most loved pastors in Nigeria. Her husband is Pastor Paul Adefarasin, the founder of the famous House on The Rock, a church headquartered in Lagos with a vibrant multi-racial, multi-cultural and multi-ethnic congregation and daughter churches spread over Africa and Europe at present, and President of The Rock Foundation.

What else do you know about this outstanding woman with admirable personality? Ifeanyi is the Co-pastor of the House On The Rock; she is also the Founder of Woman to Woman Ministry, a body committed to social reformation, education, provision of healthcare and relief work amongst the downtrodden and underprivileged in Nigeria and West Africa. She practiced as a banker before her switch into ministry.

What more do you know about this woman of inestimable value? Years before getting married, she was a beauty queen at the University of Lagos. This perhaps explains why she’s always so stunning, young-looking even after having three children. A mentor and coach, Pastor Ifeanyi is a greatly respected minister and conference speaker in much demand at home and abroad. She is well known for her clear and practical messages on hope and empowerment. Her unique style of ministry transcends gender barriers and has brought healing to many.

Pastor Ifeanyi has a burning passion to see the empowerment of women in her generation, her nation and her continent. She was once the wife of an unknown believer who was called to serve; now she is one of the most influential pastors in Nigeria. Widely recognised for her charm and elegance, she’s not only a speaker of the Lord’s will but also a vivid example for all the women who are surviving hard times.

All of her conferences and seminars are dedicated to serving those in need together with other people who serve in her ministry. She’s a true star that shines brightly and helps people find their way out of darkness no matter how dense and deep it seems. Having been independent and successful even before becoming the wife of a popular pastor, Ifeanyi realises well how important it is for a woman to feel that she’s worthy and able, whatever she undertakes, to be educated and have a profession.

This is the reason why Ifeanyi is struggling so passionately for the empowerment and encouragement of women in Nigeria and other West African countries. She founded her Woman to Woman Ministry with this goal: To let the women know that they have support and that they have power. With her husband, they are into fighting the lack of provision, education, and other social privileges for the most downtrodden social groups in Nigeria and all around the West African region.

Ifeanyi is treated with a lot of respect in Nigeria and abroad as she’s a brilliant mentor and speaker. Her listeners love her clear speeches and the practical approach to conveying the idea of hope and encouragement to people. It’s wonderful how her unique and passionate style of speaking has ruined all the existing prejudices against the female ministry and female pastors. Many people were literally healed and saved owing to her speeches and her unique ability to give people hope and empower their souls.

For people facing life challenges, she has this message for them: “As a child of God, you belong to a different kingdom – the kingdom of God; which has guidelines and principles to ensure that God’s plans and purposes for you are accomplished. Understand that every time God gives you guidelines and principles, they are to help you, not to bring you sorrow; and everything God has in His plan to bless you with is good. Fret not even if the blessing of God has not yet manifested in your life. Don’t let the devil see you cry. As long as you keep holding on to Jesus – the Rock, that Rock will sustain you. God is the one who makes all things beautiful in His own time. Your blessings will surely come – it may not be at your time, but it will manifest at the right time – God’s time.

“There is a time and season for everything, and in His time, God makes all things beautiful. Be grateful for what God has blessed you with and don’t waste time letting others intimidate you or trying to compare yourself with anyone else. Your clothes, your shoes, your wealth or possessions don’t make you. The glory of God is what makes you. There is a new address for God’s glory and it is you.”

Her annual motivational Spirit-Life Conference is looked forward by many. This year was not an exception. She said at the conference which ended last Sunday, and her birthday the following day: “With all that has happened in the last few days – the Spirit-Life Conference and the awesome word that was received throughout the Conference – culminating in the lavish outpouring of love, prayers and best wishes from my husband, children, family, friends, the HOTR family and acquaintances from all over, thank you doesn’t quite seem to be enough to capture my heartfelt emotion of gratitude.I’m still not quite able to take it all – the magnitude of God’s favour, grace, and loving-kindness towards me.

“I am profoundly overwhelmed with so much gratitude because even before I knew what to ask for or pray for or desire, God predestined for me to be so completely blessed and thoroughly loved. I bless God for each and every one of you – for taking the time to show me so much love. You make my life sweeter, richer, more fulfilling and I am so thankful for you. I pray that people will remember, honour and celebrate you even as you have me. I especially bless God for His unconditional love for me that has bestowed me with a new year, a new season and a new level. I grasp it with both hands and with joy, as I look forward to the days ahead of me, confident that they will be the best yet; not just for me but for you too.”

Pastor Ifeanyi stirred the hornet’s nest on social media platforms recently over her comments on ladies who dress indecently. She spoke against the way some ladies dress to church and the gimmicks they resort to in their search for husbands. “Walking up and down cannot get you a husband; if you dress somehow and there’s a guy here you can tempt, the guy will have a fling with you as the toy that you are and fling you when he’s done.”

“No man wants somebody that by the time he’s walking, he’s trying to figure out well if this is how she is advertising, how many of us are logging into her website.”

Her admonishment has since ruffled the feathers of some individuals on Twitter as a segment of users think the preacher’s words were condescending and harsh. Others commended her for delivering the bitter undiluted truth. Now, let’s take a look at the amazing Ifeanyi Adefarasin and how it all happened that she has become such a ministry star for Nigeria.

Pastor Ifeanyi and Paul Adefarasin met and got married in 1995. According to Pastor Paul, “We met 24 years ago and we’re still dating 24 years later; we’ve been married for 22 of those years. She’s my still waters and my green pasture; I lay me down in the calm of her embrace. Her love is wind into my sails; her voice is quietening to my storm. The glint in her eyes reminds me that God loves me endlessly.

“Ifeanyi is my Ijebu Princess and my Asaba Queen; I have watched her bloom and blossom like daffodils in the spring. I’ve watched her grow wiser with every New Year; I’ve watched her grow stronger with every storm — she is my virtuous woman and leading lady. I’ve watched her pursue her passion; strive for and attain excellence at everything she does. It is no wonder that our churches celebrate her; men and women are blessed by her, and many seek to emulate her as she lives as an example of a Godly woman.”

It is however not surprising the sweet words with which Paul regaled Ifeanyi his “Ijebu Princess, Asaba Queen” on the occasion of her birthday on September 16. Pastor Paul took to Instagram to serenade her with sweet words as he wished her a happy birthday. His words reaffirmed their marital journey. He wrote: “From the moment I saw you, seated regally in the eighth pew of the Church I was ministering at 26 years ago, I knew you were meant to be an essential part and the significant other in my life and my future.

“However, nothing could have prepared me for the incomparable, inestimable gift that you are Adeif?, my Ijebu Queen and Asaba Princess. Thank you for being all that you are – loving, supportive wife, partner, lover and help to me, doting mother to our special children, phenomenal co-pastor to the Church family we steward; daring preacheress of the gospel of Jesus Christ and fearless warrior for the Kingdom of our Lord and Christ.

“Happy, happy birthday to the most beautiful, most graceful and most wonderful person in the entire world, more so with each passing day. Your best days are ahead of you Sweetheart, your tomorrows will transcend all the yesterdays you’ve ever experienced… God’s mighty hand of grace and glory will continually rest upon you, re-fuelling and filling your years, and moments with every good thing. I remain beholden to the great God of grace for being instrumental in bringing you joy and I eagerly look forward to enjoying many more birthdays together with you. Live long, live strong, live forever, my darling wife. God bless you always and forever. Love Dilu.”