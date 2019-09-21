Remy Martin XO Thrills at Unveiling of New Porsche Cayenne 

By Bennett Oghifo

Rémy Martin XO thrilled guests at the unveiling of the new Porsche Cayenne luxury sportscar in Lagos, recently.

Remy Martin XO is a global name in the cognac industry and a product of Remy Martin, a member of the Comite Colbert, a French Association of Luxury Businesses

According to a statement by Remy Martin, as a result of a partnership between Remy Martin XO and Porsche in Nigeria, the Remy Martin XO cognac, served undiluted, allowed guests to enjoy the premium cognac tasting experience while longing for the ultra-luxury new Cayenne sportscar.

Nigeria brand ambassador of Remy Martin XO, Stephen Jimba while leading the guests through the premium cognac tasting experience reiterated the finest quality of the Remy Martin XO cognac that gives exceptional taste-bud feelings.

“We are proud to associate with the Porsche brand in Nigeria presenting Remy Martin XO cognac which gives a one-of-a-kind taste bud experience,” Jimba stated.

The statement said the General Manager, Porsche Centre Lagos, Anurag Shah, while describing the new Porsche Cayenne aptly referred to as the ‘sportscar together’ presented the exceptional quality, versatility and the impeccable design of the ultra-luxury car.

He said, “the new Cayenne improves the fascinating Porsche experience and simultaneously, maintains what the Porsche experience is globally known for: a real sports car, for real sports car lovers, who are living their great dream, and sharing it.

“It is delightful to partner Remy Martin XO cognac to present guests with luxury taste complementing the luxury views as we unveil the new Porsche Cayenne in Lagos, added Shah.”

All through the long night during the unveiling of the new Porsche Cayenne sportscar at the Porsche Centre in Lagos, dignitaries including Anurag Shah, GM, Porsche Centre Lagos; Idowu Thompson, Head of Private Banking, First Bank; Habila Malgwi, Regional Director, Africa, Arton Capital; Olufemi Badejo, Managing Partner, Cersei Partners; Juliet Ibrahim, Nollywood actor and Omololu Adetokunbo of the 2018 Big Brother Nigeria House, amongst others, savoured the great taste of the Remy Martin XO cognac, the statement said.