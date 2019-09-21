Police Uncover Fake Hospital in Edo, Nabs Killer of 3 Policemen

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



Men of the Edo State Police Command said they have uncovered a fake hospital in Benin City, capital of Edo State.

This is as the State Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Abubakar stated that investigation had led to the arrest of one Micheal Ayigie, the key suspect in the 2017 murder of policemen and abduction of Managing Director of Ogba Zoological Gardens, Mr. Andy Ehanire.

According to the command, the said hospital is located at Obamwonyi Street, Benin City and that it had arrested one of the operators, Oriakhi Okundayo, aged 53 for operating the illegal hospital and engaging in unwholesome medical practices including abortions.

Abubakar stated this when he paraded 160 suspects arrested for offences ranging from murder, kidnappings, armed robbery, cultism and defilement.

He said the three kidnappers that abducted and killed one Adeleke Adebare had been arrested.

The Edo Police boss gave the names of those arrested as Hassan, Tambayo Adamu and Mukau Useni.

He said a 25-year-old man, Ebuka Emeka who abducted and defiled a young female at Upper Sokponba was also nabbed.

“These are some of our achievements between August and September. Edo State Command has attained next level proactive policing. We arrested some of them before they strike.

“Along our major highways, we have ensured they are safe,” Danmallam stated.