Police Need Proper Training, not More Personnel, Insists Petinrin, former CDS

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



The former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshall Oluseyi Petinrin, has faulted the drive for more personnel in the police, positing that the lasting solution to Nigeria’s internal security challenges was not more recruitments but adequate training for the personnel.

He said already the present administration was making frantic efforts to ensure security of lives and property of the people, adding that government was doing its best to stop all criminality in the country.

The former military chief said there may be no need for recruiting more police officers but rather intensive training and retraining must be given at all times. He added that the menace of insecurity in Nigeria would be a thing of the past if more modern equipment were provided for the force, alongside trained personnel.

The retired military chief made this assertion while speaking with newsmen at the opening of new branch of Access Bank Plc at Ipetu-Ijesha, in Oriade Local Government Area of Osun State.

He further assured that there was an expiring day for the menace of insurgency, stating that the Buhari-led administration was bringing another good dimension to the nation’s security architecture.

“I am not among those who are supporting more recruitment into the police force as a panacea to our present security challenges. I will rather clamour for effective and constant training coupled with necessary operational equipment.

“I believe our present security challenges would be better tackled if the government sustains the present tempo of the security architecture,” Petinrin stated.

While speaking on the security of the bank in his domain, Ipetu -Ijesha, Petinrin noted that there would be full security for the Bank workers and the properties as well.

He said with the presence of the Nigerian Air Force in the area and in collaboration with other security agencies the people and their properties were safe.

Petinrin therefore urged the people of the Community to see the Bank as an Avenue to save their money and promotion of economic activities for their development in all ramifications.

The Group Managing Director of Access Bank, Dr. Albert Wigwe at the occassion expressed confidence in the newly constituted Economic Advisory Team of President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as group of seasoned professionals with financial integrity.

He said the team would redefine Nigeria’s economy and restore its vibrancy.

“Nigeria no doubt is in for a good time with those individuals that form the economic advisory team of President Buhari, those individuals are seasoned professionals with high level of financial integrity.”

He promised to positively engaged the people of the community in terms of provision of credit facility for small scale businesses as well as employment for the youths.

Dr. Wigwe opined that the coming of the Bank to Ipetu -Ijesha was a good testimony for Commerce development in the area as well as the Community.

He then advised the people of the Community to open an account with the Bank as to empower them individually and collectively in the area of economy development.