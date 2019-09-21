National Youth Games: Lagos Sports Commission Thanks Sanwo-olu, Hails Athletes

The Management of Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) is full of appreciation to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos for the support towards the state’s participation at the just concluded 5th National Youth Games (NYG) held in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Team Lagos came second overall at the end of the tournament which ended on Monday at the University of Ilorin with 72 medals consisting of 22 gold, 36 silver and 14 bronze placed second while Delta State with 41 gold, 32 silver and 31 bronze medals and Team Bayelsa with 17 gold, 6 silver and 22 bronze came first and third respectively.

Team Lagos was taking part for the second time in the history of the Games, which started since 2013. Lagos was second in their first outing in 2018 and the state’s youthful and budding athletes ensured that they retained the position in their second outing in Ilorin. Team Lagos was also adjudged as the Best Team in the March Past and was given commendation in this year’s NYG.

“We cannot do this without the support we received from our Executive Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who had ensured that we lack nothing before, during and after this Games,” said the Executive Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr. Kweku Adedayo Tandoh during a reception held for the athletes at the Multipurpose Hall of Unilorin Monday night.

“The Governor has been so wonderful towards sports in Lagos since he assumed office on 29 May, 2019 and we are so much grateful for the moral and financial backing he has been given us,” he said.

Tandoh also congratulated the athletes for putting up a good outing in the competition which was held between September 7 and 17, adding that those who won various medals and others who did not win were all winners. He was happy that the athletes were good ambassadors of Lagos State.

To the coaches, officials and other team delegates from Lagos to the 2019 NYG such as the association secretaries, welfare, drivers, medicals, public affairs unit and others, the executive chairman applauded their contributions towards the state’s success in Ilorin.

“We want to thank the Almighty God for a very successful participation by Team Lagos at the 5th National Youth Games in Ilorin. There is so much to thank God for; the successes recorded by the athletes, journey mercies, His protection, good health etc. Indeed, we give God all the glory. We appreciate the support of our dear Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and say a big thank you to His Excellency.

“We want to say a big thank you to everyone that has contributed to this team success; athletes, coaches, secretaries, coordinators, medical, welfare, transportation, media, unit heads and their staff, departmental heads and their staff, Board Members, Sports Association Chairmen and their Members.

“Let me also personally thank my DG Toyin Gafaar for his hands-on approach, commitment and dedication to the cause. The success belongs to all of us and is as a result of team work. We must all continue in this same spirit to ensure even greater success for the Sports Commission as we forge ahead to achieving a Greater Lagos through Sports. God bless us all and once again, congratulations,” he said.

During the reception, a birthday cake was presented to the athletes who are born in the month of September. The Executive Chairman together with some management staff cut the cake with the athletes.

The state’s contingent arrived safely in Lagos Tuesday’s evening.