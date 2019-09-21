Mr Biggs Chart Fresh Path for Growth 

A Quick Service Restaurants, Mr Biggs, has repositioned its business to secure more share in the fast food market.

This is as the company refashioned its restaurant with the intention of redefining the lifestyle of its customers.

According to the organisation, its latest move aimed to sustain the envied heritage of the 33 years old outfit.

Speaking at the pioneer model restaurant in VGC, Lekki, Lagos, Marketing Manager of UACN Restaurants, Mrs. Ethel Mba, stressed that the new development “will see the business advance to a scintillating go-to restaurant of high value lifestyle.”

Mba stated that the VGC restaurant would remain the ‘signature poster’ for every other branch in the new concept, with a priority to bringing world class meal experience for the Nigerian consumers.

She said: “The VGC restaurant presents a cozy ambience, backed up by excellent service delivery by professionals to give customers unparalleled experience in a friendly setting. The conveniences, the downstairs lobby, the upper lobby are world-class, coupled with an excellent Kiddies Corner named ‘Duplin Planet’ all aimed to provide family with unforgettable experience.”

She hinted of plans by the company to open two new restaurants in Festac and Abule Egba area of Lagos in the nearest future.

According to her, “The new restaurants will be patterned after the structure of the Northwest restaurant by VGC to deliver high-quality food and good ambience as the basic standard.

The menu offering will be aimed at providing wide variety of choices to meet the customer tastes and trends.”