Adron Homes Unveil Rufai, Ali, Onyali as its Sports Ambassadors

One of the Real Estate company in the country, Adron Homes on Tuesday unveiled the former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai and three others as a Sports ambassador of the company.

The unveiling was done at the sports complex of the University of Ibadan.

Others sports ambassador unveiled includes Bash Ali, Mary Onyali and a famous Nigerian dancer, Kaffy are expected to promoting the image of the company through sports.

Speaking, the Group Managing Director of the company, Mr Emmanuel Olanipekun said the fourth edition which is named ‘Festival of Fitness’ and is schedule to hold between October 11-13.

He said they are an agent to change the abilities of others saying the games is an extension of the celebration of their existence as the foremost Real Estate in Nigeria.

“Adron Games is an annual fitness and bonding initiative of Management of Adron Homes aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle, physical fitness, encourage friendships and networking that benefits every of our stakeholders.

“Sport is a rallying activities in most cultures and is also considered as a big business all over the world; we have created this Games to cement friendship and unity within us as a corporate organisation and our nation. To achieve unity, the first three editions of the Games were held in Lagos but now the Games is going through different states in the country and hence the venue Ibadan, Oyo State this year.

“As a corporate socially responsible organisation, we ar Adron Homes are convinced that sports and physical activity are essential to the enhancement of well-being and build a more virile and healthier working environment in our nation.

Ali thank the managing director of the company for the opportunity of wellness and fitness he created.

In her view, one of the ambassadors, Mary Onyali, a product of Lagelu 1983, said that was how she started before she headed for the United States through scholarship.

Adding that sports is life, which has given her education and made her looks younger at 52 years with two kids.

Peter Rufai, the former Super Eagle goalkeeper, added that he will be part of Adron Homes history. “Sports is back to live and stay”, he said.

Present at the programme include ex-internationals, Mutiu Adepoju, Ike Shorunmu, Ajibade Babalade, Aisha Falode among others.