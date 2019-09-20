Peace Achievers Awards Set for Special Fashion Runway for 2019 Edition

Plans are underway to ensure that the eighth edition of the prestigious Peace Achievers International Conference and Awards will include a fashion runway and exhibition. Though details are still scanty, the organisers have assured that the event, scheduled to hold on September 21, 2019 at Transcorp Hilton Abuja, will be a memorable one.

In its usual tradition, the organisation will be honouring the cream of the society that has served as peace agents.

In a statement by the Peace Ambassador Agency president Kingsley Amafibe, the award will be “recognising and honouring those who have contributed immensely to nation building, through peace related programmes and advocacy, inclusively, job creation and entrepreneurship.”

He thanked all those shortlisted for the award and Nigerians who swam to the voting portal to choose their preferred personalities to receive the prestigious award.

Some of the shortlisted personalities include Senator Dino Melaye, Hon. Shina Peller, Oba Saheed Elegushi among others.