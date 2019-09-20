Hollandia Unveils New Pack Design

Hollandia Evap Milk has unveiled a new attractive pack design. The new packaging, according to a statement, shows the nutritious benefits of Hollandia Evap Milk, as well as other striking features to connect with consumers.

“Evident in the new pack design are the brand’s royal blue background signifying its modern and trendy values, and its gold logo depicting its premium positioning. The vibrant rising sun symbolises a new beginning and also the breakfast occasion which the brand is associated with.

“The new pack also features other imageries showing various physical activities, which resonates with consumers, who are keen on daily nutrition and healthy boost of daily energy for active lifestyle.

“As a wholesome nutritious milk, Hollandia Evap Milk is a powerhouse of essential minerals and vitamins that fuels and energizes the body both mentally and physically,” the statement added.

According to Chi Limited’s Managing Director, Mr. Deepanjan Roy, consumers familiar with the old brand pack design can be assured of the same great taste, quality and numerous nutritional benefits of their favourite milk as it transits to a trendier pack design.

“The new pack design was done to connect evolving active consumer lifestyle and the benefits of Hollandia Evap Milk. Hollandia Evap Milk is an all-rounder, creamier, tastier, and nutritious milk for consumers desirous of a daily healthy boost of mental, physical energy for an active day,” he stated.

Hollandia Evap Milk is richer, creamier and tastier, and comes in unique convenient hygienic packaging ideal for consumption and storage. It offers more value for money in terms of quality, quantity and strong whitening power.