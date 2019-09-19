‘Unhealthy Diet, Tobacco Consumption Risk Factors for NCD’

By Ayodeji Ake

Medical experts have revealed that unhealthy diet, tobacco consumption, lack of physical activities, harmful use of alcohol, obesity, are risk factors for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD).

Speaking during a workshop on advocacy tools for civil society organisations, primary healthcare centers (PHCs) and media houses organised by NCD Alliance and held in Lagos recently, the Executive Director, Nigerian Heart Foundation, Dr. Kingsley Akinroye noted that fast foods, which is high in salt and sugar, has made it impossible to tackle the problem.

He said: “Physical inactivity is also the least addressed because the environment is not good for it. Tobacco remains a problem in terms of policy implementation because many states are not implementing the tobacco law.

“Harmful use of alcohol is also a very serious risk factor. The prevalence is about 35 per cent and it is more in men than women.

“Overweight and obesity is climbing up in the population and the presence of cholesterol is becoming high in the population. It is also about 40 per cent in the entire population.”

In his submission, President of NCD Alliance Nigeria, Dr Sonny Kuku said the alliance has played pivotal roles in the past in providing leadership for coordinated action and a united voice on the prevention of NCDs in Nigeria.

Kuku said NCDs can be addressed through effective advocacy and awareness programmes organised by relevant stakeholders.