Military Seals off Maiduguri Office of Action Against Hunger, May Clampdown on Other NGOs

Michael Olugbode, Maiduguri

The Nigerian military may seal off offices of more non governmental organisations in the Northeast as some of them are accused of working against the interest of the nation and supporting the terrorist group, Boko Haram, in the ongoing anti-terror war in the region.

The military had on Wednesday sealed off the Maiduguri office of the Action Against Hunger, a humanitarian NGO. Staff of the organisation were chased away and a detachment of soldiers were left behind to ensure no operation was held in the premises.

A senior military officer who spoke anonymously, told our correspondent that the clampdown may be extended to more NGOs as he alleged that some of the NGOs were working in support of the war by insurgents on the nation.

He said: “Many of these NGOs are giving support to the terrorist group and are working on the elongation of the war.”

He claimed that some of the NGOs had already leased property for between 20 years and 30 years in Maiduguri and they are living large on the crisis.

A statement signed by Col. Isa Ado, the Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Counter-insurgency operation in the Northeast (Operation Lafiya Dole), alleged sabotage of the counter insurgency operation in the Northeast by the organisation.

The statement read: The Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE (TC – OPLD)) has observed with utter disappointment and concern the notorious activities of some Non Governmental Organizations (NGO) working in the North East (NE) Nigeria.

“The subversive and actions of the NGO Action Against Hunger (AAH) persisted despite several warnings to desist from aiding and abetting terrorists and their atrocities The TC – OPLD has on many occasions raised alarm over this unwholesome practices of some NGOs and expressed same position during meetings with the NGOs operating in the NE Theater of Operation.

“Consequently, the AAH has been declared persona non grata for aiding Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West Africa by supplying them food and drugs despite warning from the TC – OPLD.”

The statement further read: @The Command has obtained several credible intelligence indicating AAH as one of those NGOs operating in the NE that is notorious in supplying food and drugs to the criminals in the area.

“Members of the public are enjoined to continue to give credible information on the activities of the marauders/criminals and their supporters in the NE Theatre of operation.”

The statement assured the public of its resolve and determination to always partner with credible NGOs and CSOs to cushion the impact of humanitarian crisis generated by the criminals in the NE in line with the international best standards