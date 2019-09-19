Media Executives Set 10-point Action Plan to Improve Service Delivery

Peter Uzoho

Leaders and top executives in the Nigerian media industry have set a-10 point action plan aimed at improving their operations and contributions to the development of the country.

A number of the media leaders including chief executives, editors-in-chief, editors and directors of print, broadcasting, online and community media, among other stakeholders in the industry participated at the maiden Media Leaders’ Summit organised by The Journalism Clinic.

The summit held from September 16 – 17, 2019 in Ogere-Remo, Ogun State, produced the action plan christened “Ogere Declaration”.

According to a statement issued by the Founder of The Journalism Clinic, Taiwo Obe, the participants resolved that although digital technology has disrupted the news media business, the principles and purpose of journalism remain largely the same.

They also agreed that good journalism was the surest path to sustainable business survival and profitability, and that news media operations must strive to produce and deliver content which audiences and consumers must be willing to pay for.

The statement reads: “Advertising must not remain the sole source of revenue for the media. Media houses must build their brands such that they can leverage them to generate revenue form sources such as events, festivals, book publishing, merchandising, licensing, affiliate marketing and club membership.

“There cannot be digital journalism without the reconfiguration of newsrooms to enhance workflow.

News operations’ websites – and not third-party platforms – must be the primary destinations for their audiences and communities because the money is where the article is viewed, watched and touched. Platforms must not be allowed to make money off the operators’ talents and initiatives. “After the news breaks, the media must continue to develop the story through various techniques made possible by the internet and digital technology to provide answers to questions the consumers want answers to, such as the why, the how and what next.

“The old ways of buying media space have changed as media buyers now deploy data and scientific methods to decide where to place their clients’ ads. Therefore, media owners must collectively work towards providing sales and marketing information which are measurable and verifiable”.

According to the statement, “There is a need for tertiary institutions offering journalism and mass communication courses to review their curriculum to meet the demands of the digital era.

“Media organisations must imbibe sound Corporate Governance principles and ensure that their staff are promptly and adequately remunerated.

“Journalism must not only be a mirror but also a healer of the society. Media organisations must therefore regularly drive issues of public concern and significant social impact through campaigns or crusade”.