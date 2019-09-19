ISN Hubs Hosts Tech Gathering in Lagos

Innovation Support Network (ISN) Hubs, one of the largest network of innovation hubs in Nigeria, has announced its readiness to host the ISN2019 Gathering, themed ‘Building Sustainable Hubs to Support Nigerian Entrepreneurs’. The gathering is billed to hold on the 23rd and 24th of October 2019 at The Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The main sponsor of the gathering is The Ford Foundation, a private foundation with the mission of advancing human welfare.

ISN2019 Gathering will bring together member hubs and other key ecosystem holders for learning, knowledge sharing, capacity development and networking as they review the previous year, receive insights into the future and plan the year ahead.

Director, ISN Hubs Ecosystem, Hanson Johnson, said: “The constant increase in Nigeria’s youth population is an opportunity. It can also be a time bomb if their energy is not harnessed to facilitate Nigeria’s economic growth. Our innovation hubs are already providing the platform to achieve this.”

Executive Director, AfriLabs, Anna Ekeledo, said: “In order to achieve the scale of economic and social growth that Nigeria needs at the moment, we need to strengthen the institutions that provide services, which contribute significantly to this growth. Innovation hubs across Nigeria fulfill an important role of supporting entrepreneurs build successful businesses that will create wealth, innovative solutions and jobs and ISN as a network organisation is an excellent platform to leverage on to collaborate with these hubs.”

While urging development partners and the private sector to support the rapidly growing Nigerian entrepreneurial ecosystem, ISN Hubs Partnerships Director and Founder, Exponential Hub, Fayo Williams, stated that “Hubs must be strengthened and provided with everything required for sustainability if Nigeria is to achieve the SDGs particularly SDG 1: Zero Hunger and SDG 8: Decent work and Economic Growth.”

The ISN2019 Gathering will feature keynotes, masterclasses, panel discussions, exhibitions, and the organisation’s Annual General Meeting (AGM). The 250 stakeholders expected at the gathering will include innovation hubs and other entrepreneur support organizations, government and development agencies, angel investors and venture capitalists, corporate organisations, academia, startups, press and media.