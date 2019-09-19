Bayelsa PDP Chieftain Dumps Party for APC over Governorship Primary

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Following the fallout of the Bayesla gubernatorial primary, a former senator, who represented Bayelsa East Senatorial district between 2007 and 2011 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nimi Barigha-Amange, has resigned his membership of the PDP and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Barigha-Amange formally notified the ruling party ahead of November 16 governorship election in a letter submitted and acknowledged by the APC chairman in ward II, Nembe Local Government Area.

The formal lawmaker who was received yesterday at the national secretariat of APC in Abuja by the Acting National Secretary, Victor Giadom, said that he dumped the PDP because of the ‘authoritarian’ attitude of the incumbent Governor, Seriake Dickson.

According to him, “When I was in PDP, we were enslaved by only one man who regarded himself as emperor. There were no political activities there even if you want to be a Councillor. The 105 councillors were nominated by him. The eight chairmen were nominated by him; so, I cannot be part.”

Barigha-Amange said that he was one of the founding fathers of PDP in Bayelsa State, but he had decided to pitch his tent with a party that can uproot the PDP in the state for Bayelsans to be freed.

The former lawmaker insisted that out of eight LGA, APC has taken three local governments, while PDP is holding on to two local governments and the remaining three would be divided equally.

Barigha-Amange stressed that the candidate of APC, David Lyon, comes from Southern Ijaw LGA, which is the local government with the highest voting strength, adding that his decision to join APC means that Nembe has fallen into the hands of APC.

“Brass is where Timipre Sylva comes from and Brass normally is for APC. And I also assisted APC in winning my own Senatorial district in the last election. I also assisted APC in winning House of Representatives seat during February election. So, those three LGs are gone and we can give Kolokuma/Opokuma, the smallest LG to PDP because their candidate is from there. Then, the Sagbama Local Government Area where the present governor comes from will be donated to the present governor because his running mate is from Sagbama LG.”