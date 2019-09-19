APC Youth Wing Eyes Board Appointments in Federal Agencies

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The youth wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has decried the lack of representation of youths in the recently-constituted cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Against this background, the National Youth Leader of APC, Sadiq Abubakar, has said that the APC youth had already petitioned the party and the presidency, while also hoping that the youths would be well represented in the appointments of heads of parastatals and agencies.

Abubakar stated this while addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja at the end of the familiarisation and appreciation meeting with the support groups of the party, which he said helped the party in winning the 2019 elections.

He said that the objective of the meeting was to show appreciation, while also ensuring that policies being made by the federal government protect the youths, while also getting them involved in governance.

On the representation of youth in the present cabinet, Abubakar said, “there has been a communiqué between us, the party and the presidency.

“The executive has constituted the council; that’s the ministers. We haven’t found much of our own representation there as a party, of the youth wing. But we have communicated. I think something is going to come handy for us. We are expecting appointments for heads of parastatals and agencies.”

The youth leader noted that they are expecting 40 per cent appointment in the present administration.