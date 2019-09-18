YABATECH Empowers Final Year Students for Future Challenges

Funmi Ogundare

The Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) recently organised a leadership and skills acquisition seminar for its final year students comprising the ND Two and HND Two students.

The workshop with the theme, ‘The Person of the Leader and People Skill’, organised by the Students’ Affairs Unit, in collaboration with Grace Johnson Institute for Developing Leaders, was designed to adequately prepare them for future challenges and positive impact in the society.

In his remarks, the Rector of YABATECH, Mr. Obafemi Omokungbe said the programme would not have come at a more appropriate time than now that many youths have not been able to discover their potential.

He said the college management recognised the importance of youth development and its impact in the society, hence the support it has continually given to project of this nature.

According to him, “YABATECH has created the enabling environment for leadership development and skills acquisition training for our students because we all know it is important to get the youths prepared and involved in the things that will shape their lives and the society in days to come.

“A good leader must be able to influence his environment positively, as a product of Yaba the great who has acquired leadership and academic training, you must be distinguished for excellence wherever you find yourself.”

The keynote speaker and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Grace Johnson Centre for Developing Leaders, Mrs. Grace Oby Johnson emphasised on tips of becoming a good leader, and significance of skills acquisition.