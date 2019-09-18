Woman Arrested for Killing Lover over Daughter’s Birthday Party

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Homicide detectives from Surulere Police Division, Lagos State, yesterday arrested one Stella Peter for allegedly stabbing her live-in-lover, Bala Haruna, to death over money for their daughter’s birthday.

The couple lived together at No 2 Tejuosho Avenue, Surulere, for three years and had a baby who just turned one.

The 23-year-old suspect was said to have asked the 25-year-old deceased for money to organise a birthday party for their daughter, but the latter did not allegedly oblige her.

An argument ensued which turned violent as the woman used a kitchen knife to allegedly stab the man on the back, which led to his death.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, a deputy superintendent of police, said the matter has been taken up by the homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Yaba.

Already, Elkana said the suspect confessed to the crime and would be charged to court for murder at the end of investigation.

In another development, acting on intelligence, detectives from Ilemba Hausa Division have arrested two suspects- Gideon Amuzie and Godspower Imafidion-and recovered one black Honda accord 2007 which they hid at Jemilugba Ilogbo area of the state.

The suspects, who specialise in snatching vehicles or stealing them outright from where they are parked, confessed that they stole the Honda from a car wash in Satellite Town.

Similarly, the Igando Police Division led by its Divisional Police Officer, CSP Taiwo Kasumu, during one of their routine patrols, arrested four armed robbery suspects.

According to the police, the armed robbery gang usually terrorise the Igando/Egan residential neighbourhood mostly at night, and were set to do so again before they were nabbed.

The PRO said one of the suspects, Oseni Waheed, was arrested at the scene with one locally made pistol while the rest escaped.

Following preliminary interrogation, Waheed led detectives to Aribisala Street in Egan where three of his fleeing accomplices were arrested.

The suspects were also on the wanted list of SCID Yaba for series of robberies and murders, including the death of a policeman in Amukoko Division during one of their robbery operations.

Meanwhile, policemen from Area J also intercepted a van conveying large quantities of cannabis also known as Indian hemp.

Confirming the arrest, Elkana said: “Police Officers from Area J Command, intercepted a van along Itafaji Street on Lagos Island,

oaded with 20 bags of cannabis leaves.

“The driver of the van, Usman Adeyemi, was arrested while the vehicle was impounded for discreet investigation,” he said.