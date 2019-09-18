UCL, Milan Derby, La Liga Games, Others to Air on GOtv

A series of top-flight games involving elite European teams across various football competitions will be aired live on GOtv during this week.

The games scheduled to hold from September 18th to September 22nd, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 2 (GOtv channel 32) to GOtv Plus and GOtv Max subscribers and on SuperSport Select 4 (GOtv channel 34) and 5 (GOtv channel 36) exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers.

At the peak of the pack is the match ‘Day One’ fixture of the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League between German league champions, Bayern Munich, and Red Star Belgrade of Serbia. The game kicks off at 8pm today and will be aired live on SuperSport Select 4.

Bayern, the five-time European champions, will be hoping to improve on their last season performance, after they were defeated by eventual champions, Liverpool. On the other hand, Red Star, the 1990/1991 European Cup winners, will want to better their record in the present format of the competition by advancing from the group stage.

GOtv’s coverage of the European domestic leagues resumes on Saturday when Manchester City, English champions, host Watford in a Premier League clash. The game will be broadcast on SuperSport Select 2 at 3pm.

Also on Saturday, Serie A champions Juventus, will welcome newly promoted Hellas Verona in a Serie A fixture, which airs live at 5pm on SuperSport Select 5.

The day’s coverage will be completed with the broadcast of the Derby della Madonnina (Milan Derby) between AC Milan and Inter Milan, at the iconic San Siro. The encounter will be aired live at 7:45pm on SuperSport Select 5.

Manager Antonio Conte will hope that Inter Milan will continue their unbeaten run in the league and maintain top spot, while Marco Giampaolo of AC Milan will hope his misfiring strike force can clinch a much needed victory for their home fans.

On Sunday, London-based Crystal Palace will host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Selhurst Park in a Premier League fixture. The game, which begins at 2pm on SuperSport Select2, will see Wolves seeking to recover from the 2-5 loss to Chelsea last weekend.

A blockbuster also LaLiga fixture awaits on Sunday when Sevilla host Real Madrid at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. The game kicks off at 8pm and is live on SuperSport Select 4.

Sevilla, the current table toppers, will hope to continue their impressive start to the season and inflict more pain on Real, who have struggled in the four games played so far. However, Los Blancos manager, Zinedine Zidane, will be encouraged by the return to fitness of star winger, Eden Hazard, and is expected to deploy him alongside Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema.

A statement from GOtv urged active and disconnected customers, especially those on GOtv Plus, Value and Lite packages, to take advantage of the “Step Up” campaign when they upgrade to GOtv MAX by paying a reduced fee of N2, 500 and gain access to all the exclusive football and entertainment programmes on GOtv.