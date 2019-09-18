CJN Swears in 38 New SANs Monday

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, will on Monday September 23, swear in 38 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) at the main courtroom of the Supreme Court.

The swearing in ceremony, according to the Supreme Court’s Director of Press and Information, Festus Akande, is one of the several programmes lined up to herald the 2019/2020 legal year of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Akande said in line with the custom of the apex court during such programmes, the CJN will deliver a state-of-the Judiciary address which is ostensibly to highlight the performance of the Supreme Court, and by extension, the Nigerian Judiciary in the outgoing 2018/2019 legal year.

He recalled that out of the 117 legal practitioners that applied for the Rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2019, 38 were successful at the end of the rigorous exercise. Out of this number, three are academics while 35 are advocates.

The Supreme Court commenced its annual vacation after a remarkably successful 2018/2019 legal year on Monday 29 July, 2019. All the programmes billed to mark the commencement of the new legal year are to start at 10:am.