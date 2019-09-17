Obaseki charges 2019 Alaghodaro Planning C’ttee on stock-taking of vast achievements

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has inaugurated the 2019 Alaghodaro Planning Committee with a charge to take stock of the administration’s vast achievements and propose ways to deepen their impact on Edo people and residents.

While inaugurating the committee at Government House, in Benin City, the governor noted that the first and second editions of the Alaghodaro summits concentrated on attracting investment and human capacity development.

He said the third edition of the Alaghodaro Summit will evaluate the progress made by his administration and make projections for the upcoming year.

Obaseki explained: “In the area of economic growth, we are emphasising production, industrialisation and working hard to have independent source of electricity. In the area of education, we are emphasising technical education for our people. In the area of health care, we are concentrating on primary health care to get health care to our people at the basic level.

“In the area of infrastructure, we are building roads and a seaport to open more market opportunities for our people. We are doing all of these and this is year three. We want to use this Alaghodaro Summit to take stock of our achievements and plan for the next level.”

He assured that there would be more local content at the summit as members of the committee were drawn from various local government councils of the state, adding that the objectives of the summit will include taking inventory of key achievements made by the administration and evaluate the progress and impact of the achievements on citizens of the state.

Obaseki noted that the summit is promoted by the state government but not funded mainly by the state government, adding that part of the work of the committee is to raise the 50 per cent counterpart funding from the private sector to ensure sustainability.

Chairman of the committee is Mrs Ifueko Alufohai. Members include the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie; Senior Special Assistant on Skills Acquisition and Jobs Creation, Mrs Ukinebo Dare; Special Adviser on Gender, Ms Efosa Uyigue; Commissioner for Finance, Joseph Eboigbe, amongst others.