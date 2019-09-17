CBN Reschedules MPC Meeting

* Meeting fixed for Thursday, Friday

Obinna Chima

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has rescheduled its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting for September earlier planned for next Monday and Tuesday. The meeting now holds this Thursday and Friday.

The Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

He, however, did not give reason for the change in date.

“This is to inform all our stakeholders and the general public that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting No. 269, earlier scheduled for Monday, September 23 and Tuesday, September 24, 2019, will now hold on Thursday, September 19 and Friday, September 20, 2019. All inconveniences caused by this change are highly regretted,” the CBN spokesman stated.