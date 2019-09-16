Obaseki receives Edo SDGs’ 2018 Report, as office highlights achievements in Inter-Agency Relations, Capacity Building, Advocacy

The Edo State Office of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has presented its 2018 Report to Governor Godwin Obaseki, with achievements recorded in inter-agency relations, capacity building and advocacy.

Speaking while presenting the Report to the Governor at Government House, in Benin City, Focal Person, Edo State SDGs Office, Mrs Ifueko Alufohai, said the setting up of the office was timely as it was launched when the people of the state desired change in their fortunes.

She said the developmental initiatives of the Governor Obaseki-led administration “have enabled the state to easily link its developmental plans, which are built on six thematic pillars to the 17 SDGs and its targets.”

She added that the SDGs also serve as a roadmap or a guide for achieving sustainable and inclusive growth for the state.

Mrs Alufohai said the progress made so far in the achievement of the goals and their targets show that though there is still some work to be done, Edo State has continued to show commitment to implementing the SDG agenda.

On strengthening inter-agency relations, she said “in order to shape agenda locally since many critical challenges of implementing the SDG agenda will depend on local planning and service delivery, community buy-in and local leadership, we coordinated work in other levels of governance.”

The focal person added that the state’s SDG office is strengthening capacity to build statistics for data monitoring and benchmarking of projects, noting, “In order to meet-up with the resolutions of the United Nations for the Follow-up and Reporting on the SDGs, we are strengthening our capacity to collect quality, timely and reliable data and to analyse such collected data and interpret same for informed policy decisions.”