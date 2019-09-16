Leadway Pensure Rewards Entrepreneurs 

Ugo Aliogo

Leadway Pensure, has rewarded 10 lucky Nigerian entrepreneurs with amazing prizes in its #PensureHustle campaign.

According to a statement from the company, the campaign, which was open to business owners living in Nigeria, and entries were received from participants who were required to follow the company’s social media pages and upload a 60 second video stating their business goals and what business support items they require to achieve the said goals.

It explained that many business owners from various vocations such as fishery, fashion designing, trading, poultry, baking, make-up artistry, design, art, photography and nutrition participated in the contest across the brand’s social media channels – twitter, instagram and facebook.

It revealed that 10 top participants with amazing entries were selected and rewarded with gift items ranging from a single door display fridge, industrial over locking weaving machine, power generating set, deep freezer, rhinestone stoning machine, electric oven and so much more.

“Projecting its commitment to the future financial security of the Nigerian citizens, micro-pension, retirement savings accounts were opened for the 10 winners in order to help them plan towards retirement.

In her remarks, the Managing Director of Leadway Pensure PFA, Ronke Adedeji, said: “As a leading PFA, we are dedicated to supporting and promoting socio-economic progress, while maintaining our record of excellent pension management services.

“That is why we persistently look for opportunities to help our customers advance in their chosen careers and get more out of life.”

Last year, Leadway Pensure sponsored 20 individuals for various short courses and certifications through their #letmeshowyoutheleadway campaign.