FUOYE Crisis: Police Warn against Planned Protest as NANS Threatens Relocation to Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



The Ekiti State Police Command has warned students to desist from unlawful assembly which can exacerbate the security situation in the state, particularly any planned protest on the killings of two students of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE). In a statement issued in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, yesterday by its Public Relations Officer, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, the state police authorities said it has discovered through intelligence gathering that a group under the auspices of ‘Ex-graduates’, who are not currently students of any higher Institutions, are presently moving into the state with the aim of fomenting trouble over the crisis.

According to the statement, “However, the state police command is using this medium to warn anyone or group of person(s) against any unlawful assembly with intent to cause breach of peace.

The state police command has the constitutional mandate to maintain law and order, and also stop or advise any gathering which it thinks might lead to the breaking of law and order.

“Furthermore, the police command shall deal decisively with anyone or group that takes law into its hands. Such person would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly no matter how highly placed he or she is.”

Meanwhile, the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order thorough investigation into the killings.

A statement by the NYCN Director of Education and Training, Oluwadamilare Bewaji, said: “It is understandable to say that the office of the First Lady has nothing to do with the epileptic supply of electricity to students’ environment, but it would have been wise and safer if she had taken time to address and appease the agitating students.

“Therefore, NYCN demanded that the state Governor, Kayode Fayemi, must issue a statement condemning the actions of the Nigeria policemen, and to also compensate the two families that lost their sons as well as pay the medical bills of the those receiving treatment.

“The arrested students should also be released with immediate effect, while the said policemen must be arrested and prosecuted without further delay.”