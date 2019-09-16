13 Killed on Lafia – Akwanga Road Auto Crash

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia



At least 13 persons were reportedly killed and 11 others sustained various degrees of injuries in a fatal accident involving a trailer truck and a Benue Links-branded 18 seater bus yesterday evening on the Lafia – Akwanga road in Nasarawa State.

The latest accident occurred barely a week after a trailer loaded with bags of cement crushed a Sharon bus and a motorcycle on the same road killing 11 persons on the spot.

An eyewitness reported that the accident occurred at about 4.20 p.m. at Agwan Chiyawa village in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

According to the eyewitness, the trailer truck, which was coming from the Lafia end of the road loaded with iron rods, had a brake failure and rammed into the 18-seater Benue Links bus, coming from the Abuja end of the road, thereby pushing the bus into a ditch, killing majority of the occupants.

However 11 persons, including a little child were reported to have survived the accident, while the driver and other occupants of the trailer truck were reportedly killed in the auto crash on the spot.

Travellers on the road were reported to have evacuated victims of the accident before the arrival the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) personnel, even as the dead and the injured were taken to the General Hospital in Nasarawa Eggon later by men of the FRSC.