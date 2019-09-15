Tickets for Lufthansa’s 2020 Service to Ottawa on Sale

The burgeoning number of Nigerians travelling to Canada will soon get another option when going to the North American country as Lufthansa announced a scheduled non-stop air link to the Canadian capital of Ottawa from it s Frankfurt hub.

The service which will be operated in conjunction with Air Canada, is to commence next year.

Lufthansa’s services will operate daily, except Wednesday and Friday, between its Frankfurt hub and Ottawa. A 279-seater A340-300 will be deployed with business, premium economy and regular economy seating.

It remains unclear as to whether or not Lufthansa will be maintaining its Ottawa link year round. As might be expected, this flight is timed for connections to and from other European points plus destinations further afield including Nigeria.

Other Lufthansa Group members (including Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Swiss) will be marketing this route and there will be support from other Star Alliance members like Air Canada and Scandinavia’s SAS.

Ottawa will become Lufthansa’s fourth Canadian destination after Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

Already tickets for the service are being sold, commencing Wednesday last week (September 11).