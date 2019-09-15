Obaseki, Oshiomhole Eulogie Iyase of Benin at 90

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole yesterday joined other dignitaries in eulogising the Iyase of Benin Kingdom, Chief Sam Igbe on his 90th birthday anniversary.

This is just as the presiding bishop of Our Saviour Anglican Church, Bishop Friday Imeakhai, asked Oshiomhole to forgive his successor on the assembly crisis, adding that where two elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers.

After the thanksgiving service to mark Igbe’s 90th birthday, Obaseki described the Iyase as an icon of the Benin culture, history and people.

According to the governor, we celebrate him at 90. We wish him good health and pray for God Almighty to continue to protect him and take care of him.

On his part, Oshiomhole described Igbe as a man of immense discipline and patience, adding that he “is a man of clean heart and truly believes in the development of his community and that explains why he is the Iyase of Benin Kingdom.

“Everybody prays to reach age 90. From the bottom of my heart, I celebrate with him and his family. I am happy that he has lived long enough to see the investment of his children.”

Other dignitaries at the thanksgiving service included the Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion; former Inspector General of Police, Solomom Arase, former Edo State Deputy Governor, Chief Mike Ogiadomeh; Iyalode of Lagos, Chief Mrs. Bintu-Fatima Tinubu, among others.

Chief Igbe obtained his first school leaving certificate in 1947 and graduated with a Cambridge Grade two school certificate in 1952.

In 1956, he was recruited into the first Cadet Sub-Inspector Course of the Nigeria Police Force and served 22 years in the service as a Police Officer. He served as Commissioner in Ondo and Anambra states. Chief Igbe became the 18th Iyase of Benin Kingdom in 1997.

Meanwhile, at the church service, Bishop Imeakhai called on Comrade Oshiomhole to resolve political differences with his successor, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Accordingly, the bishop called out Governor Obaseki, Comrade Oshiomhole, Speaker Frank Okiye and Secretary to Edo State Government (SSG), Mr. Osarodion Ogie to the altar and prayed for them, telling Oshiomhole to forgive his successor for the state to move forward.

According to him, it is the grass that suffer when two elephants engage in a fight. In compliance, all the warring lords embraced and shook hands with each other.