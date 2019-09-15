Gbenga Adeyinka Returns with LaffMatazz

on October First

There are several laughter merchants in Nigeria, but all of them bow down to the king of stage comedy, Gbenga Adeyinka the 1st . The most popular rib cracker is at it again. Over the years, he has become known for sold out shows that always send attendees home still roaring with uproarious laughter, and he isn’t about to let up. His flagship show, LaffMatazz is set to return on October 1.

The stage is set for Abeokuta, Ogun State capital and venue of the Loud in Abeokuta, Independence Edition. Abeokuta might have been built under a solid rock but the town is guaranteed to shake in merriment courtesy of Gbenga’s well-oiled tongue dropping hot jokes that will send everyone careening in fits if limitless fun.

The grandmaster of comedy is leaving no stone unturned to make sure attendees take a brief respite from their daily worries. It’s sure to be a cracking occasion with everything in place to continue the success story of the franchise. Said Gbenga: “We are assembling the best just for our attendees with comedy that thrills and music that titillates as It is the ‘Sharing Happiness’ season through premium quality entertainment.”

Gbenga, the leading act, will be ably supported by veterans of comedy and comic up and comers like Ọmọbaba, Helen paul, Kenny Blaq, Dan D Humorous, Bash, Dr Smile, Koye, Dr Whiteberry, Bebe, Ajele, Damola, Peteru, Madiba of Comedy, Samo BABA, Still Ringing, Eteye, Baba Alariya , Remote, Arkbishop, MC BIshop, ATM, Dapreacher, Blaqtalk, NDAComedian, Koka Kaze, OVY Godwin and Parkage.

Along with the laughter therapy on display, the show hopes to bring everyone together to reminisce about the past and celebrate the future with its assemblage of legendary veteran and current acts like Sir Shina Peters, CDQ, Small Doctor, Qdot, Nino, Spyro, T Code, Agaga, LYNO, Psalme, DJ MJAY and DJ