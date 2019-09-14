SuperSport to Feature WWE Clash of Champions on September 16 

Dstv and GOtv viewers will be in for a thrilling night of professional wrestling action as SuperSport features the 2019 WWE Clash of Champions from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on September 16 at 12:00am on SuperSport 4

The headline match for the Clash of Champions is the finals match for the King of the Ring tournament. This will see one of the following Raw representatives – Samoa Joe, Ricochet or Baron Corbin – face either Elias or Chad Gable of Smackdown to win the legendary title, which has helped launch the careers of wrestlers such as Bret Hart, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar.

But the King of the Ring final is just one of the major matches on the card, with every single WWE Championship belt set to be defended through the course of the event. This includes the Women’s Smackdown Championship (Bayley v Charlotte Flair), WWE Championship (Kofi Kingston v Randy Orton), WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship (The New Day v The Revival) and the WWE Intercontinental Championship (Shinsuke Nakamura v The Miz), amongst others.

One of the most unique storylines heading into WWE’s Clash of Champions is the relationship between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman. The pair will face off for Rollins’ WWE Universal Championship in one of the most eagerly anticipated battles of the event, but also be teammates in defence of the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship against the duo of Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler.

SuperSport viewers can also enjoy Alex Bliss & Nikki Cross v Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, a fierce rivalry between Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks, with ‘The Man’ putting her WWE Raw Women’s Championship on the line, and a potential thriller as Drew Gulak, Humerto Carrillo and Lince Dorado face each other in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.