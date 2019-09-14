Police Frustrated over Failure to Rescue Siasia’s Mother 62 Days After

The police in Yenogoa, Bayelsa State, yesterday lamented their frustrations in their efforts to secure the release of former Coach of the Super Eagles, Samson Siasia’s mother, 80-year-old, Mrs. Beauty Ogere.

The frustration of the police was communicated by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Uche Anozia, who updated the press on current state of their efforts to free her.

Anozia stated in his office that the abductors of the woman who has spent 62 days in custody of her captors were constantly changing location which made it difficult to track and apprehend them, as well as free the woman.

Siasia’s mother was kidnapped from her home in Odoni, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on July 15, 2019 and ransom running into several millions demanded by the abductors.

She was kidnapped in November 2015 by a gang of gunmen who released her after she spent 12 days in their custody thereby making it the second time she would be kidnapped between 2015 and 2019.

Since her abduction, her captors first demanded for N70 million ransom before they, after series of negotiations, reduced it to N50 million.

Siasia has continuously pleaded with her captors to free her unconditionally as he had no resources to pay the ransom demanded being out of job presently.

Anozia said the police had “sought for useful information that gave investigators a promising lead to some locations within the creeks where the victim may have been kept. The police have been trailing the abductors in spite of the fact that they have been changing locations.

“The fundamental aspect of our operations that is of interest to us is the achievement of positive result and not actually occasional dissemination of information concerning efforts being made by the police to achieve such result. This is why we have not been coming on air to update the public.”