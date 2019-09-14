Jobberman celebrates 10 years with ‘Shop for Free’

As a part of Jobberman’s 10 years anniversary celebration, a CSR activity was organised in order to give back to the community. The event tagged “Shop for Free” gave participants the opportunity to shop official clothing items at no cost. Also, part of this event was a free Employability Skills Training set up to provide job seekers with CV Writing tips and interview best practices.

The event, which was held in partnership with Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), was organised as part of a wider initiative to invest in job seekers by helping them tick all the boxes needed for them to be prepared to successfully enter the Labour market.

Individuals representing various organisations in Lagos State also joined in the donation of clothing items for the Shop For Free charity event; these items were given to all the participants who had a variety of work clothes to choose from.

In explaining the notion behind the “shop for free” event, the CEO of Jobberman, Hilda Kabushenga Kragha said: “Our work with job seekers over the last 10 years has given us a deep understanding of the broad spectrum of their needs including small things like having fitting work clothes which for some can be the difference between making it to the next round of interviews or not. With the shop for free event, we hope to give job seekers one less thing to worry about as they focus on securing their dream jobs. I call upon corporates and individuals who can contribute to this cause to join hands with us so that we can make shop for free a regular event”.

This event, which held on September 6, 2019, at Stone Side hotel, had a turnout of over 200 participants, who were eager to gain new insights on how to thrive in the workplace.

Jobberman continues to be at the forefront of increasing workplace productivity in Africa by helping employers to find the best and brightest talent for their companies and by linking job seekers to their dream jobs.