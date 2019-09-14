ICPC Seals Houses of NFF President, Pinnick, Dikko 

Sports Xtra

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) yesterday sealed the Lagos residence of the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick and the Abuja residence of his 2nd Vice President, Shehu Dikko.

It was gathered that officials of the commission placed Pinnick’s house which is inside Parkview Estate in Ikoyi, Lagos, under lock over the investigation on corruption allegations levelled against him.

Earlier on Friday, ICPC had sealed the residence of the Chairman of the League Management Company and second vice-president of NFF, Dikko, located at No. 1 River-Benue Street, Maitama, Abuja, over alleged corrupt practices in the federation.

The anti-graft agency said it was in connection with an ongoing investigation on the alleged monumental mismanagement of funds meant for the development of grassroots football in the country.

Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, spokesperson of ICPC confirmed the development which took place at about 10:00 a.m.

She said the investigation was an ongoing one on the Nigeria Professional Football League adding however that the latest action followed a breakthrough that involved other persons in the alleged graft in the NPFL.

“Unfortunately I cannot tell you much because we do not want to tip off those that are involved in the latest case. The investigation is still ongoing, a lot went wrong and we believe that with discrete investigation our operatives are doing, we will get to the root of the matter.”

According to the ICPC, the investigation is to uncover financial malpractices in the football association, allegedly involving Dikko and other executives.

“It is true that ICPC sealed Shehu Dikko’s Maitama residence this morning. He is being investigated with others over fresh corruption charges. It has nothing to do with the cases of SPIP or EFCC,” she said.

The NFF has been on the watch-list of the anti-corruption agencies. The federation is also currently under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Special Presidential Investigation Panel on Recovery of Public Property (SPIP).

The executives of the federation have been accused of diverting funds meant for the association.

There have been widespread allegations against operators of the league, ranging from misappropriation of funds from the world football ruling body, FIFA, meant for grassroots football development, television broadcast funds, and other questions bordering on marketing deals.