Ekiti Govt Visits Families of Slain FUOYE Students

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



The Ekiti State Government has commiserated with the families of Joseph Okunofua and Kehinde Dada, students of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) who lost their lives during Tuesday’s protest in Oye-Ekiti.

This is as the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on Governor Kayode Fayemi to immediately constitute a judicial panel of enquiry to investigate the death of the two students of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti over Tuesday’s protest.

The government delegation comprising the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Biodun Oyebanji; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Biodun Omoleye; Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social development, Mrs. Moji Fafure; Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Gbenga Ageyo; lawmaker representing Ido/Osi 1 at the State Assembly, Hon. Abiodun Fawekun, and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs, Dr. Enuice Oladimeji, visited the two families in Ado-Ekiti and Usi-Ekiti yesterday afternoon.

The delegation led by Hon. Oyebanji visited Mrs. Esther Okunofua, mother of Joseph, who was a 300 level student of Biology Education in Ado -Ekiti and Mr. and Mrs. Adedayo Dada, parents of Kehinde Dada in Usi-Ekiti.

Oyebanji said the visit was at the instance of the State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; who was saddened by the unfortunate incident, adding that the visit was to demonstrate that the state government shared in their grief and to encourage them during the trying period.

“On the instruction of the governor, delegation of the government is here to condole with the families that lost their loved ones during the unfortunate incident that happened in Oye Ekiti.

“We are here to commiserate, encourage them to take heart and to assure them that government is with them in this trying period,” Oyebanji said.

Fafure who also spoke with the parents in Yoruba language urged them to take solace in the word of God as no amount of counselling could fill the vacuum created by the irreparable loss. She also prayed for the families.

“The governor and his wife sent their condolence messages. They share in your grief over the unfortunate incident and they prayed that God in His mercies will not allow a reoccurrence. The loss is painful but it is our prayer that the Almighty God will keep your remaining children safe. Never again will you bury any of your children,” she said.

At the resident of the late Kehinde Dada, the deceased’s elder brother, Bankole Dada thanked the government delegation for sharing in their grief.

The students had during a protest on incessant power outage in Oye-Ekiti and other adjoining communities allegedly attacked the convoy of the wife of the state governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi where two students were killed and several others injured.

NANS in a statement signed by its Zone D coordinator, Comrade Adekitan Lukman and made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti yesterday described the killings as unfortunate, adding that sanctions must be meted out to all those found culpable.

According to him, the governor’s wife never ordered the security agents to shoot the protesting students, warned those who want to score political points with the incident to stay clear.

He advised the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu and the state Commissioner of Police, Amba Asuquo to begin urgent orientation of officers on the rules of engagement during protest so as to prevent future occurrence.

Lukman threatened to move the Secretariat of the students’ body to Ekiti State if government failed to respond to their demands within the next five working days.

The statement read, ” We condemn in the strongest possible term the gruesome killings of the two students who lost their lives in the state and pray to God to give the family of the departed the fortitude to bear the loss.

“The demand that Ekiti State government should take up all expenses of those injured and as well as compensate the family of the deceased

“We call on the state government to set up a judicial panel of enquiry to investigate the needless killings and barbaric show of force by the police and recommend appropriate sanctions as well as means of preventing future occurrence.

“We hope to get quick and favourable response on these demands within the next 5 working days , we shall not hesitate to move down the Secretariat of the zone to Ekiti and roll out our arsenal of agitation if these demands are not met.”