COSCHARIS to Unveil First-ever BMW X7

Coscharis Motors Nigeria Plc, the exclusive franchise owner of BMW in Nigeria, is set to officially reveal the very first-ever BMW X7 in Lagos.

The BMW X7 is the pinnacle of BMW’s X Sport Activity Vehicle line-up and a statement of the luxury class, will be revealed at this year’s Banana Island Festival in September 28, 2019.

According to the General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, Abiona Babarinde, the objective of the reveal at Banana Island is to strategically offer customers and prospects an opportunity to see and feel the all new BMW X7 within their home and work contexts.

“The new 2019 BMW X7 becomes the second BMW model to be launched at the Banana Island Cultural festival. The very first was the BMW 5 series in 2017.

“The new BMW 7 series will be added to this reveal, in order to pull back the covers on a new definition of automotive luxury,” he stated.

The BMW Brand Manager for Coscharis Motors, Cletus Aregbeshola, also enthused that BMW X7 builds on the class leading comfort, handling, safety and technology of all the previous BMW X Sport Activity Vehicle model lines that have been produced at Plant Spartanburg since 1999.

“BMW’s latest premium Sports Activity Vehicle is designed to reflect the personality and requirements of the owner. It not only adds a new top model to the X family, but also defines a progressive approach to luxury for the BMW brand.”

The X7 offers standard three row seating for 7 with optional Second-row Captain’s Chairs offering a more exclusive seating arrangement for 6. Standard two-axle air suspension, 21-inch alloy wheels and advanced driver assistance systems ensure that the new BMW X7 lives up to expectations of style, driver engagement, passenger comfort and all-weather and all-terrain capability.

Coscharis Motors Plc is the exclusive franchisee for BMW brand in Nigeria and offers class leading sales and after sales outlets across the Nigerian market with presence in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kano and Uyo.