RCCG Gives New lease of Life to Drugs Addicts as 55 Graduate

Mary Nnah

Over 50 young people recently got a new lease of life when 55 students (50 males and five females) who had undergone rehabilitation recently graduated from the Christ Against Drug Abuse Ministry (CADAM), Epe, an institution run by The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs Lagos State, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke who represented both the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo and Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the event, could not but express her excitement promising to inform the parties she represented especially the governor about the laudable achievement of the RCCG in Epe.

She called for a much needed partnership between CADAM and Lagos State Government, which she is willing to facilitate.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony which was attended by the leadership of RCCG, wife of General Overseer and Mother-In-Israel of RCCG, Pastor Mrs Folu Adeboye, commended the management and staff of CADAM and as way to show her support, donated a bus and a pickup van to the ministry.

In addition to the newly donated vehicle, the centre also got a facelift as an administrative block, a gym and sport centre and consultation rooms were commissioned by the wife of the General Overseer who was accompanied by National Overseeer, Pastor Obayemi; Assistant General Overseer Admin & Personnel, Pastor J.F Odesola; National Treasure RCCG Nigeria, Pastor Joseph Adeyokunnu and Assistant General Overseer Missions, Pastor Brown Oyitso.

Pastor Ezekiel Odeyemi, the Coordinator of the center said CADAM is a faith-based initiative which caters to the treatment and rehabilitation of male and female drug addicts from across many nations of the world.

Its services, he said, involves rehabilitation of different stages of drug and substance abuse and can be summarised in three levels, Preventive Care, Rehabilitation and After Care.