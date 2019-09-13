Nine Soldiers Feared Dead, 20 Missing in Clash with Insurgents

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Terrorist group, Boko Haram has reportedly killed nine soldiers while 20 others were missing after a fierce encounter with the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in Gundumbali, Borno State.

The bodies of the slain soldiers have since been evacuated and deposited at the military hospital in Maiduguri, the the state capital.

The ambushed battalion had just been deployed to Gudumbali to commence a new operational strategy code-named “Super Camp”.

The soldiers were ambushed by the insurgents in Granda village. The insurgents engaged the troops in an overnight battle lasting from Monday night to Tuesday morning.

Sources told Channels Television that some of the soldiers later fled, leading to the overrunning of the military base during which nine soldiers got killed in battle.

The sources added that seven out of the fallen soldiers were killed as the insurgents beat a retreat.

Eyewitnesses’ report said the insurgents carted away a fuel tanker and other vehicles of different brands.

It was gathered that the insurgents had sent out spies around the military base who pretended to be farmers, only for the attack to happen.

Army Spokesman, Col Sagir Musa, did not pick repeated calls made to his phone.