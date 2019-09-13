Gospel Singer, Lillian Okeze, Set to Launch First Single, ‘Baba Ese’

Mary Nnah

Nigerian gospel singer, Lillian Okeze, is set to take gospel music to new heights as she prepares to launch her first single, ‘Baba Ese’. According to her, it promises to refresh souls and add value to gospel music in the country, as it is uniquely inspired in the worship of God.

Delta State born Okeze, a graduate of History and International Relations from the Lagos State University (LASU), a leading chorister and praise worship leader in one of the Redeemed Christian Churches in Lagos, has spent many years in the choir from the age of 17, where she has been groomed by seasoned musicians.

Given her maturity level in music and the inspiration she has received from the Lord, she is now set to bless the world with her voice and music talent, with her first single, ‘Baba Ese’.

Due for public presentation soon, the single produced by Oluwafemi Anifowose, (AKA Lalaah) of Lagrouv Musiq, according to Okeze, consists songs of a grateful heart in praise and celebration of God for His faithfulness.

‘‘It is all about a grateful heart who has passed through different challenging situations in life but who remembered how God has helped throughout”, said the gospel singer.

‘‘My ordeal in life inspired my songs,’’ she said, adding that, ‘‘all I want to do is to put smiles on the faces of the people by making them realise that there is still hope if they can only trust in God”.

As a praise and worship leader, she perfectly understands the important role inspirational music plays during worship, as she said, “the essence of the music is to bring the souls of men to worship and praise God in truth and in spirit”.